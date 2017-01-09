Atletico Madrid ace Antoine Griezmann makes stunning save in training
At the last count, Antoine Griezmann was the third best outfield player in the world.
However, it would also appear that the Atletico Madrid forward also does a neat sideline in top-notch goalkeeping, as this video snippet posted by teammate Saul Niguez duly proves...
¡Paradón petit Griezmann! ��⚽️@AntoGriezmann @Atleti pic.twitter.com/xJQaY5ETcc- Saúl Ñiguez Esclapez (@saulniguez) January 12, 2017
As full-length dives go, that was certainly Impressive stuff -- especially for a man who is only 5-foot-7.
Current No.1 Jan Oblak had better watch his step from now on, given Griezmann's new found talent.
Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.
