Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
2
0
LIVE 62'
Game Details
Home: 1/150  Draw: 28/1  Away: 150/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/2  Draw: 7/2  Away: 8/15 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Leicester City
Chelsea
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 27/10  Away: 4/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Barcelona
Las Palmas
3:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/10  Draw: 10/1  Away: 22/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 9/2  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/9  Draw: 10/3  Away: 7/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/2  Draw: 16/5  Away: 4/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Western Sydney Wanderers' Vedran Janjetovic hit with snakes

Vedran Janjetovic had a few slippery customers to contend with on his return against Sydney .

Goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic endured a difficult night in the A-League on Friday when his Western Sydney Wanderers took on Sydney FC in the big cross-city derby.

Just two weeks prior, Janjetovic left Sydney under something of a cloud after losing his No.1 status, only to make the short move across town to Wanderers.

As such, his old fans decided to make their feelings known by pelting his goal with snakes.

Thankfully, however, they opted to use rubber ones instead of the real thing.

