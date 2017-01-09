Western Sydney Wanderers' Vedran Janjetovic hit with snakes
Goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic endured a difficult night in the A-League on Friday when his Western Sydney Wanderers took on Sydney FC in the big cross-city derby.
Just two weeks prior, Janjetovic left Sydney under something of a cloud after losing his No.1 status, only to make the short move across town to Wanderers.
As such, his old fans decided to make their feelings known by pelting his goal with snakes.
Thankfully, however, they opted to use rubber ones instead of the real thing.
Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.
