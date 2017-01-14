Always a trendsetter, Pogba first footballer to get his very own emoji

What do you get the £89million man who has everything? How about his very own personalised emoji?

Thanks to Twitter, Paul Pogba has become the very first footballer to score his own individual emoji, which appears automatically on the social media site if the #pogba hashtag is used.

As is fitting, the Manchester United man was the first to give his new emoticon a whirl.

Ouloulou suis devenu un emoji���� thanks twitter for emojing me, let's

have fun and kick some ass at #pogba @manutd @Adidas #neverfollow pic.twitter.com/hDNy64AUpt - Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) January 13, 2017

We imagine this is either utterly amazing or a symptom of all that is wrong with modern football, depending on which side of middle age you are.

Regardless, it would appear the #Pognomenon cannot be stopped.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.