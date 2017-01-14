Always a trendsetter, Pogba first footballer to get his very own emoji

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Leeds United
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 31/20  Draw: 21/10  Away: 11/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lille
St Etienne
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/1  Draw: 21/10  Away: 10/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
0
0
LIVE 23'
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 4/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Arouca
Estoril
8:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 9/4  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

United star Pogba scores his own personal emoji

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Player booked for marriage proposal

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Carragher 'rages' at Gerrard award

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Willian scores the first of his two goals for Chelsea.

Willian's cheeky dig at Asmir Begovic

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Arsenal players at the NBA game

Arsenal, Spurs take in NBA game in London

Blog - The Toe Poke ESPN Staff
Read
Daniel Sturridge

Liverpool cursed by 'toxic thunder' third kit

Blog - The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Thomas Muller celebrates scoring a goal in Bayern Munich's defeat of Wolfsburg.

Muller's ingenious way of dodging journalists

Blog - The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Cash raised for Sanchez dog banner

Blog - The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Paul George

Pacers' Paul George: Zlatan is class

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo calls out Dwyane Wade

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Rio Ferdinand's fighting talk

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Seal pup turns up near Riverside

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Sunderland's Jermain Defoe meets E.T.

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Zidane's son shows off silky skill

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Tottenham celebrate Ben Davies' opener.

Wycombe's joy at drawing Tottenham

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Maradona joins Infantino in friendly

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

FIFA Awards arrivals: The best and worst

The Toe Poke Lauren Giudice
Read

Arsenal stars play giant darts

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Hector Bellerin's wacky coat

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Watch: Courtois scores stunning goal

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
 By Chris Wright
Share
Tweet
   

Always a trendsetter, Pogba first footballer to get his very own emoji

What do you get the £89million man who has everything? How about his very own personalised emoji?

Thanks to Twitter, Paul Pogba has become the very first footballer to score his own individual emoji, which appears automatically on the social media site if the #pogba hashtag is used.

As is fitting, the Manchester United man was the first to give his new emoticon a whirl.

We imagine this is either utterly amazing or a symptom of all that is wrong with modern football, depending on which side of middle age you are.

Regardless, it would appear the #Pognomenon cannot be stopped.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.