Leeds United
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Lille
St Etienne
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Arouca
Estoril
8:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
 By Chris Wright
Share
Tweet
   

Player in Guam Premier Division booked for marriage proposal

Thanks to a decidedly unromantic referee, a player in Guam found himself being booked for the heinous crime of proposing to his girlfriend during a recent Premier Division match.

After scoring an impressive overhead kick, NAPA Rovers striker Ashton Surber rushed over to his fiance-to-be in the crowd and unveiled an undershirt with the words "Marry Me?" emblazoned across the front.

Unfortunately, the ref turned out to be a stickler for the rules and promptly issued Surber with a yellow card for removing his shirt as the forward got down on one knee.

If only the official had seen the front of the t-shirt, maybe things would have been different.

Regardless, Surber's goal helped NAPA to a 5-1 win over the previously unbeaten Guam Shipyard FC and, perhaps more importantly, she said yes!

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

Comments

