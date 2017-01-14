Player in Guam Premier Division booked for marriage proposal

Thanks to a decidedly unromantic referee, a player in Guam found himself being booked for the heinous crime of proposing to his girlfriend during a recent Premier Division match.

After scoring an impressive overhead kick, NAPA Rovers striker Ashton Surber rushed over to his fiance-to-be in the crowd and unveiled an undershirt with the words "Marry Me?" emblazoned across the front.

Unfortunately, the ref turned out to be a stickler for the rules and promptly issued Surber with a yellow card for removing his shirt as the forward got down on one knee.

#ICYMI When your life goals come together w/your soccer goals - a bicycle kick goal and by a proposal to now fiancee https://t.co/fPDv85hvNC pic.twitter.com/E6UjUyZGOd - Guam Football Assoc (@GuamFootball) January 13, 2017

If only the official had seen the front of the t-shirt, maybe things would have been different.

Regardless, Surber's goal helped NAPA to a 5-1 win over the previously unbeaten Guam Shipyard FC and, perhaps more importantly, she said yes!

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.