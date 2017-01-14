Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher backs Tony Hibbert for freedom of city

He may have bowed out without winning a Premier League title, but it looks like Steven Gerrard still managed to make a decent enough fist of his career to earn the freedom of the city of Liverpool.

Gerrard's name was put forward by the Mayor of Liverpool himself, Joe Anderson, after the long-serving Reds captain called time on his playing days last November.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Gerrard's nomination is set to be formally agreed at a city council meeting next week with a formal ceremony taking place later in the year.

However, there was an unlikely voice amid the dissenters, with Gerrard's former teammate Jamie Carragher taking to Twitter to call out the outrageous Liverpool bias on show.

In fact, Carra contacted Mayor Anderson directly to nominate an altogether more deserving recipient from the other side of the Merseyside divide. Quite right, and well said that man. It's about time Hibbert's years of loyal and dedicated service at Everton were formally recognised.

