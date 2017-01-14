Chelsea schemer Willian jokes over Asmir Begovic's goalkeeping in training

With morale high at Chelsea at the moment, Willian engaged in some good-natured ribbing of Asmir Begovic after smashing a couple of pearlers past the Bosnian goalkeeper in training.

Indeed, the Brazilian forward saw fit to 'apologise' via Instagram after posting a video of him giving Begovic no chance from around 18 yards out.

Sorry @asmir1 �� A video posted by Willian Borges Da Silva (@willianborges88) on Jan 11, 2017 at 7:08am PST

It didn't stop there, however ...

Sorry again mate @asmir1 �� A video posted by Willian Borges Da Silva (@willianborges88) on Jan 11, 2017 at 7:09am PST

Willian soon followed up with a second video of him whipping a slow-motion volley past Begovic and into the bottom corner -- once again apologising to his goalkeeper chum. You know, we're not overly certain that Mr Borges da Silva is being entirely sincere here.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.