Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
LIVE 66'
Game Details
Leeds United
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Lille
St Etienne
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Arouca
Estoril
8:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
 By Chris Wright
Share
Tweet
   

Chelsea schemer Willian jokes over Asmir Begovic's goalkeeping in training

With morale high at Chelsea at the moment, Willian engaged in some good-natured ribbing of Asmir Begovic after smashing a couple of pearlers past the Bosnian goalkeeper in training.

Indeed, the Brazilian forward saw fit to 'apologise' via Instagram after posting a video of him giving Begovic no chance from around 18 yards out.

Sorry @asmir1 ��

A video posted by Willian Borges Da Silva (@willianborges88) on

It didn't stop there, however ...

Sorry again mate @asmir1 ��

A video posted by Willian Borges Da Silva (@willianborges88) on

Willian soon followed up with a second video of him whipping a slow-motion volley past Begovic and into the bottom corner -- once again apologising to his goalkeeper chum. You know, we're not overly certain that Mr Borges da Silva is being entirely sincere here.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

