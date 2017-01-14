Chelsea schemer Willian jokes over Asmir Begovic's goalkeeping in training
With morale high at Chelsea at the moment, Willian engaged in some good-natured ribbing of Asmir Begovic after smashing a couple of pearlers past the Bosnian goalkeeper in training.
Indeed, the Brazilian forward saw fit to 'apologise' via Instagram after posting a video of him giving Begovic no chance from around 18 yards out.
It didn't stop there, however ...
Willian soon followed up with a second video of him whipping a slow-motion volley past Begovic and into the bottom corner -- once again apologising to his goalkeeper chum. You know, we're not overly certain that Mr Borges da Silva is being entirely sincere here.
Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.