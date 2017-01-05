Arsenal and Tottenham stars out in full force for London NBA game

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Hector Bellerin clearly enjoyed the game of basketball on show.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur players left their boots back home to take in the NBA matchup between Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets at The O2 Arena on Thursday evening.

Both London clubs were well represented at the game which saw Nuggets score a 140-112 upset win over the Pacers.

From Arsene Wenger's stable, there was Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alex Iwobi, Hector Bellerin, Per Mertesacker, Shkodran Mustafi, Nacho Monreal and Carl Jenkinson.

Gunners legend Thierry Henry also made an appearance as the red side of North London outnumbered their rivals from White Hart Lane.

England international Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen and Michel Vorm formed the Spurs contingent while the Chelsea trio of Pedro, Marcos Alonso and Nathaniel Chalobah were in attendance too.

Watford captain Troy Deeney, Virgil Van Dijk of Southampton and Crystal Palace's Jason Puncheon joined in the carnival atmosphere. Manchester United's Paul Pogba was on the guestlist, but the only Red Devil to make the game was ex-midfielder Owen Hargreaves.

While the footballers watched Nikola Jokic steal the show with 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, the Arsenal contingent must have been the happiest as the team's majority shareholder Stan Kroenke and his family own the Nuggets.

