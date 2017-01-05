Liverpool could be cursed by 'toxic thunder' kit after Southampton defeat

Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sweden
Slovakia
3:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 27/10  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Daniel Sturridge

Liverpool cursed by 'toxic thunder' third kit

Blog - The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Thomas Muller celebrates scoring a goal in Bayern Munich's defeat of Wolfsburg.

Muller's ingenious way of dodging journalists

Blog - The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Cash raised for Sanchez dog banner

Blog - The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Paul George

Pacers' Paul George: Zlatan is class

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo calls out Dwyane Wade

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Rio Ferdinand's fighting talk

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Seal pup turns up near Riverside

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Sunderland's Jermain Defoe meets E.T.

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Zidane's son shows off silky skill

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Tottenham celebrate Ben Davies' opener.

Wycombe's joy at drawing Tottenham

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Maradona joins Infantino in friendly

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

FIFA Awards arrivals: The best and worst

The Toe Poke Lauren Giudice
Read

Arsenal stars play giant darts

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Hector Bellerin's wacky coat

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Watch: Courtois scores stunning goal

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

UPDATE: Evans takes Rooney's shirt after all

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Ronaldo celebrates Ballon d'Or in style

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read
Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reacts after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Hertha BSC Berlin at the Signal Iduna Park, in Dortmund, Germany, 14 October 2016. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Auba loses luggage before award ceremony

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Mo Farah Arsenal training

Sir Mo Farah lives his Arsenal dream

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Labour MP relishes Spurs' win

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
 By Chris Wright
Share
Tweet
   

Liverpool could be cursed by 'toxic thunder' kit after Southampton defeat

Twitter reacts to a 48-team World Cup wonderfully, vandals cut Lionel Messi's statue in half and more in The Sweeper.

While there is much to admire about Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp this season, it's fair to say that their kit -- specifically their third kit -- leaves an awful lot to be desired.

The fact that the colour of the strip is actually described by the manufacturers as "toxic thunder" should tell you all you need to know.

As well as being retina-searingly hideous, it has emerged that playing in "toxic thunder" may also have more literal ramifications -- and not in a good way.

Indeed, it was noted in the aftermath of Wednesday evening's 1-0 EFL Cup defeat against Southampton that Liverpool have now worn their grotesque green third kit in all three of the games they've lost so far this season.

Any pragmatic fan could probably write it off as little more than an unhappy coincidence, but some supporters seem to believe there is a genuine link between the gaudy kit and an inability to get results.

To be perfectly frank, even as stoic neutrals, the sooner that fluorescent abomination is taken out of circulation, the better for all of us.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.