Liverpool could be cursed by 'toxic thunder' kit after Southampton defeat

While there is much to admire about Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp this season, it's fair to say that their kit -- specifically their third kit -- leaves an awful lot to be desired.

The fact that the colour of the strip is actually described by the manufacturers as "toxic thunder" should tell you all you need to know.

As well as being retina-searingly hideous, it has emerged that playing in "toxic thunder" may also have more literal ramifications -- and not in a good way.

Indeed, it was noted in the aftermath of Wednesday evening's 1-0 EFL Cup defeat against Southampton that Liverpool have now worn their grotesque green third kit in all three of the games they've lost so far this season.

TOXIC THUNDER pic.twitter.com/FCzLq5Gbat - Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 11, 2017

Every single loss Liverpool have had this season has come in the Toxic Thunder! �� pic.twitter.com/vOKJy7nSOu - Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 11, 2017

Any pragmatic fan could probably write it off as little more than an unhappy coincidence, but some supporters seem to believe there is a genuine link between the gaudy kit and an inability to get results.

Time to retire the toxic thunder. - Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) January 11, 2017

Crap kit = crap performance. If LFC wear toxic thunder on Sunday, might as well give Utd the three points now!! Needs a rethink @NBFootball - Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) January 12, 2017

To be perfectly frank, even as stoic neutrals, the sooner that fluorescent abomination is taken out of circulation, the better for all of us.

