Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller has ingenious way of dodging journalists

When you're flying about the country and desperately trying to prepare for big games, relentless media intrusion can be one of the biggest annoyances facing the professional footballer.

However, with Bayern Munich often out on the road, Thomas Muller has devised an ingenious ploy for dodging past the press hordes at airports by pretending to be on the phone.

Einfach überragend - Typisch Thomas Müller �� �� �� pic.twitter.com/ZXicXRWDrw - Sky Sport News HD (@SkySportNewsHD) January 11, 2017

The keen-eyed among you may have noticed that the device Muller was using to take that incredibly important phone call was indeed his passport.

The line between genius and madness has never been so thin.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.