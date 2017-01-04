Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Sweden
Slovakia
3:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
 By Chris Wright
Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller has ingenious way of dodging journalists

When you're flying about the country and desperately trying to prepare for big games, relentless media intrusion can be one of the biggest annoyances facing the professional footballer.

However, with Bayern Munich often out on the road, Thomas Muller has devised an ingenious ploy for dodging past the press hordes at airports by pretending to be on the phone.

The keen-eyed among you may have noticed that the device Muller was using to take that incredibly important phone call was indeed his passport.

The line between genius and madness has never been so thin.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

