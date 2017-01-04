That Arsenal fan banner of Alexis Sanchez's dogs is really happening
With the future of Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal currently in doubt, a group of forthright Gunners fans are taking steps to persuade the Chile forward to prolong his stay at the Emirates.
In a bid to make Sanchez feel more at home than ever, fan group REDaction are planning to produce banner tributes to the two most important things in the 28-year-old forward's world: his dogs, Atom and Humber.
Last month, fans brainstormed ideas on how the banner might look, but now it looks like it may become reality.
Our target is £500 to cover all costs, so if you would like to get involved, here is the link :https://t.co/MB1WVGmLDC- REDaction Gooners (@REDactionAFC) January 11, 2017
"Recently there has been lots of enthusiasm for the idea of new banners for Alexis Sanchez - or in particular, his dogs," REDaction said via their GoFundMe page.
"We have a couple of designs - one to hang permanently at the front of the Upper Tier; the other as a flag to be displayed from Club Level as the teams enter the pitch."
As things stand, they've already surpassed their £500 goal after receiving a flood of donations from eager Gooners.
Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.
