Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Sweden
Slovakia
3:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
 By Chris Wright
That Arsenal fan banner of Alexis Sanchez's dogs is really happening

With the future of Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal currently in doubt, a group of forthright Gunners fans are taking steps to persuade the Chile forward to prolong his stay at the Emirates.

In a bid to make Sanchez feel more at home than ever, fan group REDaction are planning to produce banner tributes to the two most important things in the 28-year-old forward's world: his dogs, Atom and Humber.

Last month, fans brainstormed ideas on how the banner might look, but now it looks like it may become reality.

"Recently there has been lots of enthusiasm for the idea of new banners for Alexis Sanchez - or in particular, his dogs," REDaction said via their GoFundMe page.

"We have a couple of designs - one to hang permanently at the front of the Upper Tier; the other as a flag to be displayed from Club Level as the teams enter the pitch."

As things stand, they've already surpassed their £500 goal after receiving a flood of donations from eager Gooners.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

