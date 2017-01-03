Indiana Pacers forward Paul George: Zlatan Ibrahimovic is class

Paul George made the trip to London this week.

Indiana Pacers forward Paul George has revealed his love for the Premier League and Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in particular.

George, in England for the first time with his team to play in the NBA Global Games London 2017, insisted that his love of computer games has made him a fan of the Swedish star.

"I'm a big fan of the Premier League and love to watch soccer," he said. "Man City, Man Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal, I watch them all. I'm a big fan of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the guy is class. I play a lot of FIFA [computer game]!"

While British fans might have hoped that George would have picked Wayne Rooney or maybe even Chris Smalling as his favourite, at least his music taste is more Anglo-friendly.

"I love Adele," he added. "I have warmed up for games listening to Adele. Her music would get me comfortable and relaxed. I also like Sam Smith, he's a great talent."

