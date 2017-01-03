Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo calls out NBA ace Dwyane Wade

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again called out Chicago Bulls star Dwyane Wade.

Rather than a Rio Ferdinand-style boxing exhibition, Ronaldo decided to lay down the gauntlet to his NBA counterpart with a fairly clever little snippet that begins with an orange being juggled and ends with a slice of toast being plucked triumphantly from the air.

In fact, it's probably best you just watch it.

The video is part of the Now Raise It campaign, asking social media users to submit videos of their trick-shots and successful skill challenges.

Wade, it's over to you.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.