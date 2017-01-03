Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Juventus
Atalanta
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
8:05 PM UTC
Game Details
Chile
Croatia
(4) 1
(1) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
 By Chris Wright
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo calls out NBA ace Dwyane Wade

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again called out Chicago Bulls star Dwyane Wade.

Rather than a Rio Ferdinand-style boxing exhibition, Ronaldo decided to lay down the gauntlet to his NBA counterpart with a fairly clever little snippet that begins with an orange being juggled and ends with a slice of toast being plucked triumphantly from the air.

In fact, it's probably best you just watch it.

@dwyanewade No. Watch. Learn, #raiseit Ronaldo style. I think I've got him, do you agree? �� www.nowraiseit.com

A video posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

The video is part of the Now Raise It campaign, asking social media users to submit videos of their trick-shots and successful skill challenges.

Wade, it's over to you.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

Comments

