In-demand Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe pictured with E.T

It certainly looks like Jermain Defoe made the most of his day off on Sunday after the Sunderland striker shared a photograph of himself merrily posing with a new friend.

With rumours of a reunion with boyhood club West Ham continuing to simmer, Black Cats fans must be hoping Defoe's latest post isn't a subtle hint about wanting to "phone home".

