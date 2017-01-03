Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Leg 1
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Napoli
Spezia
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Sochaux
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
China
Iceland
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Algeria
Mauritania
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
 By Chris Wright
In-demand Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe pictured with E.T

It certainly looks like Jermain Defoe made the most of his day off on Sunday after the Sunderland striker shared a photograph of himself merrily posing with a new friend.

E.t phone home....#funday

A photo posted by Jermain Defoe (@iamjermaindefoe) on

With rumours of a reunion with boyhood club West Ham continuing to simmer, Black Cats fans must be hoping Defoe's latest post isn't a subtle hint about wanting to "phone home".

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

