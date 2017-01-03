In-demand Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe pictured with E.T
It certainly looks like Jermain Defoe made the most of his day off on Sunday after the Sunderland striker shared a photograph of himself merrily posing with a new friend.
With rumours of a reunion with boyhood club West Ham continuing to simmer, Black Cats fans must be hoping Defoe's latest post isn't a subtle hint about wanting to "phone home".
Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.
