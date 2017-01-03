Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane's son pulls off outrageous flick
Proving that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, Theo Zidane pulled off a brilliant trick reminiscent of his father during a recent outing for the Real Madrid Cadete side.
During a friendly game against Odelot Toletum over the weekend, the young Zidane destroyed a defender with a neat rainbow flick, muscled his way into possession and then somehow squeezed his shot past the goalkeeper at the near post.
With all four of Zinedine Zidane's sons currently part of the Los Blancos academy set-up, it might not be long until we see one of them make the big breakthrough into dad's senior team.
For the record, Theo's Cadete side went on to register a rather convincing 8-0 victory.
