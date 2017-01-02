Wycombe Wanderers' joy at drawing Tottenham in FA Cup fourth round

Wycombe Wanderers' reward for edging past non league Stourbridge in the FA Cup is a fourth round clash at Tottenham.

The League Two side, who have won 11 out of their past 12 matches and drawn the other, will take on Mauricio Pochettino's Premier League title hopefuls.

Watch the moment your #Chairboys discovered they'd be heading to White Hart Lane to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fourth round! pic.twitter.com/1SghhRbMR9 - Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) 9 January 2017

And as you can see, they're absolutely thrilled about that. The club's official Twitter account posted the video after the fourth round draw on Monday evening, detailing the players' joy at being paired with a Premier League heavyweight.

Sitting down eagerly awaiting their name being pulled out, the Chairboys' players then leapt out of their chairs upon hearing they're off to White Hart Lane.

Good luck!