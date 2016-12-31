Diego Maradona joins FIFA president Gianni Infantino in friendly

Diego Maradona joined FIFA president Gianni Infantino for a friendly kickabout.

The great and good of football past and present flocked to Zurich on Monday for The Best FIFA Football Awards.

An impressive roster of legends turned out for the occasion, with Diego Maradona, Marco van Basten and Lucas Radebe all showing their faces.

Maradona, Van Basten, Batistuta, Desailly, Puyol & more!

FIFA Legends took to the pitch in Zurich���� before #TheBest Awards �� pic.twitter.com/63GQPtntXR - FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) January 9, 2017

Indeed, the award gala was preceded by a friendly mini-tournament out on the astroturf which Maradona and a smattering of other big names shared the pitch with none other than FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

At FIFA 'legends' tournament- Infantino managed to get himself in Maradona's team... pic.twitter.com/p7eKRlWKtu - Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) January 9, 2017

Looking at that, we can only assume Infantino was in charge of picking the teams.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.