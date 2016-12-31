Arsenal stars Cech, Xhaka and Oxlade-Chamberlain play giant darts
In a bid to test their precision, Arsenal had several of their players square off in a winner-takes-all game of darts during their post-training downtime.
Of course, there was a football spin to the merriment, with Gunners stars Petr Cech, Granit Xhaka and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain utilising an enormous inflatable board for the proceedings.
And the goalkeeper wins convincingly, which is a fairly damning indictment of his outfield teammates if you ask us!
