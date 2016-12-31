Arsenal's Hector Bellerin attends Fashion Week in wacky coat

Previous
Osasuna
Valencia
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 16/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 10/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Cambridge United
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morocco
Finland
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Moreirense
Belenenses
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/10  Draw: 21/10  Away: 9/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Panathinaikos
Kerkyra
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Watch: Courtois scores stunning goal

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

UPDATE: Evans takes Rooney's shirt after all

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Ronaldo celebrates Ballon d'Or in style

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read
Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reacts after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Hertha BSC Berlin at the Signal Iduna Park, in Dortmund, Germany, 14 October 2016. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Auba loses luggage before award ceremony

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Mo Farah Arsenal training

Sir Mo Farah lives his Arsenal dream

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Labour MP relishes Spurs' win

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

WWE star Sheamus loves Liverpool

The Toe Poke Glenn Price
Read

Twitter reacts to Giroud's celebration

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Luton midfielder booked after leg break

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

WATCH: Another Giroud masterpiece

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Herrera shows off battle wound

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Willy Caballero of Manchester City looks on during the EFL Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 26, 2016 in Manchester, England.

Caballero hails win over wrong side

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Boxing champ AJ plays with Juve

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Pirlo kicks the sun

The Toe Poke ESPN Staff
Read
Baxter the Bridie

Forfar inspired by Baxter the Bridie

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Toni Kroos' Tweet

Kroos sinks the boot into Brazil

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Usain Bolt calls MUTV after United win

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Herrera wears 20 year old shinpads

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Bruce

Bruce receives £5 Christmas tip

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Leicester, Everton reunite fan with wallet

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
 By Chris Wright
Share
Tweet
   

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin attends Fashion Week in wacky coat

Hector Bellerin chose some curious attire to attend London Fashion Week.

Having missed Arsenal's FA Cup third round tie with Preston through injury, Hector Bellerin ruled himself fit enough to attend London Fashion Week the following evening.

Indeed, the right-back attended a party in Hoxton, London, on Sunday evening wearing what is perhaps most politely described as a slightly puzzling coat.

While we're in no position to go criticising others for their sartorial choices, it definitely looks like Bellerin was forced to cobble together an emergency jacket on the taxi ride over using nothing more than a few brown paper bags and his own shoelaces.

If that truly was the case, then we commend the young man's ingenuity and crafting skills.

If not, then bleurgh.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.