Arsenal's Hector Bellerin attends Fashion Week in wacky coat

Hector Bellerin chose some curious attire to attend London Fashion Week.

Having missed Arsenal's FA Cup third round tie with Preston through injury, Hector Bellerin ruled himself fit enough to attend London Fashion Week the following evening.

Indeed, the right-back attended a party in Hoxton, London, on Sunday evening wearing what is perhaps most politely described as a slightly puzzling coat.

While we're in no position to go criticising others for their sartorial choices, it definitely looks like Bellerin was forced to cobble together an emergency jacket on the taxi ride over using nothing more than a few brown paper bags and his own shoelaces.

If that truly was the case, then we commend the young man's ingenuity and crafting skills.

If not, then bleurgh.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.