Osasuna
Valencia
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 16/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 10/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Cambridge United
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Morocco
Finland
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Moreirense
Belenenses
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/10  Draw: 21/10  Away: 9/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Panathinaikos
Kerkyra
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
 By Chris Wright
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois scores stunning goal in training

While you're probably well aware that Thibaut Courtois is a gifted shot-stopper, it turns out that he's equally adept at finding the back of the net too.

Indeed, during a recent Chelsea training session, the Belgian goalkeeper lined up a free kick from distance and sent a stunning strike in off the underside of the crossbar.

Top corner and everything!

The next time the Blues manage to win themselves a free kick 25 yards from goal, they could do worse than let their keeper have a bash.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

