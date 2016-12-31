Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois scores stunning goal in training
While you're probably well aware that Thibaut Courtois is a gifted shot-stopper, it turns out that he's equally adept at finding the back of the net too.
Indeed, during a recent Chelsea training session, the Belgian goalkeeper lined up a free kick from distance and sent a stunning strike in off the underside of the crossbar.
Sometimes I score too! ��⚽️�� #CFC pic.twitter.com/FRr6eWf1La- Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) January 9, 2017
Top corner and everything!
The next time the Blues manage to win themselves a free kick 25 yards from goal, they could do worse than let their keeper have a bash.
