Reading's George Evans, ex-Man City player, snubs Wayne Rooney shirt swap
Man United thrashed Reading 4-0 on Saturday in the FA Cup third round, with Wayne Rooney scoring to equal his club's all-time goal-scoring record and Marcus Rashford adding a late brace after an impressive display.
But the most entertaining moment appeared to come at full-time during the handshakes and shirt swaps. Is Reading's George Evans, who played in Man City's youth ranks from 2003-2013, snubbing Rooney's offer of his sweaty, match-worn shirt?
Does former @ManCity man @GeorgeEvans70 turn down the shirt of @WayneRooney?🙈 #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/zT5jFPllzw— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) January 7, 2017
Upon further review, it does seem like the ex-City midfielder is rejecting his opposing man's offer.
Former City player George Evans seemingly turning down Wayne Rooney's offer of a shirt-swap.— City Watch (@City_Watch) January 7, 2017
Good lad. pic.twitter.com/ArosXZknPN
Fair play to Evans if so. There's never an obligation to exchange kit after a game, though it might simply be that the Reading centre-back isn't in the mood to have a memento from a 4-0 shellacking on Saturday morning television.
Whatever the reason, it appears as though Rooney might well have to keep this kit after all!
