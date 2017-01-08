Reading's George Evans, ex-Man City player, snubs Wayne Rooney shirt swap

Evans and Rooney spent much of Saturday's FA Cup clash going head to head. Did Evans get the last laugh?

Man United thrashed Reading 4-0 on Saturday in the FA Cup third round, with Wayne Rooney scoring to equal his club's all-time goal-scoring record and Marcus Rashford adding a late brace after an impressive display.

But the most entertaining moment appeared to come at full-time during the handshakes and shirt swaps. Is Reading's George Evans, who played in Man City's youth ranks from 2003-2013, snubbing Rooney's offer of his sweaty, match-worn shirt?

Upon further review, it does seem like the ex-City midfielder is rejecting his opposing man's offer.

Former City player George Evans seemingly turning down Wayne Rooney's offer of a shirt-swap.



Fair play to Evans if so. There's never an obligation to exchange kit after a game, though it might simply be that the Reading centre-back isn't in the mood to have a memento from a 4-0 shellacking on Saturday morning television.

Whatever the reason, it appears as though Rooney might well have to keep this kit after all!

