Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Ballon d'Or triumph in style
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo is a four-time Ballon d'Or winner and he wants the world to know about it.
In typical lavish fashion, Real Madrid legend Ronaldo celebrated his fourth Ballon d'Or victory ahead of Saturday's clash with Granada.
Cristiano 4 Balones d'Oro- Imperio FÚTBOL (@ImperioSoy) 7 January 2017
Ronaldo 2 Balones d'Oro
Owen 1 Balón d'Oro
Figo 1 Balón d'Oro
Zidane 1 Balón d'Oro
¡9 Balones d'Oro en 1 foto! �� pic.twitter.com/lPUrmRKVal
Former Madrid striker Michael Owen was at the Bernabeu to pay tribute to the scoring machine along with Brazil icon Ronaldo, Luis Figo and Fabio Cannavaro.
To top it off, Kaka even recorded a video message of congratulations for the big man. Top work all round.
