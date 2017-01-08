Previous
Manchester United
Reading
2
0
LIVE 47'
Game Details
Home: 1/80  Draw: 22/1  Away: 100/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Preston North End
Arsenal
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Everton
Leicester City
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
LIVE 77'
Game Details
Home: 1/200  Draw: 33/1  Away: 66/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
3:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/2  Draw: 5/2  Away: 8/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Napoli
Sampdoria
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/7  Draw: 9/2  Away: 10/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
U.A.N.L
Santos
1:00 AM UTC Jan 8, 2017
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Ballon d'Or triumph in style

Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his Ballon d'Or haul.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo is a four-time Ballon d'Or winner and he wants the world to know about it.

In typical lavish fashion, Real Madrid legend Ronaldo celebrated his fourth Ballon d'Or victory ahead of Saturday's clash with Granada.

Former Madrid striker Michael Owen was at the Bernabeu to pay tribute to the scoring machine along with Brazil icon Ronaldo, Luis Figo and Fabio Cannavaro.

To top it off, Kaka even recorded a video message of congratulations for the big man. Top work all round.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

