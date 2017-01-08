Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Ballon d'Or triumph in style

Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his Ballon d'Or haul.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo is a four-time Ballon d'Or winner and he wants the world to know about it.

In typical lavish fashion, Real Madrid legend Ronaldo celebrated his fourth Ballon d'Or victory ahead of Saturday's clash with Granada.

Cristiano 4 Balones d'Oro

Ronaldo 2 Balones d'Oro

Owen 1 Balón d'Oro

Figo 1 Balón d'Oro

Zidane 1 Balón d'Oro



¡9 Balones d'Oro en 1 foto! �� pic.twitter.com/lPUrmRKVal - Imperio FÚTBOL (@ImperioSoy) 7 January 2017

Former Madrid striker Michael Owen was at the Bernabeu to pay tribute to the scoring machine along with Brazil icon Ronaldo, Luis Figo and Fabio Cannavaro.

To top it off, Kaka even recorded a video message of congratulations for the big man. Top work all round.

