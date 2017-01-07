Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang loses luggage before CAF award ceremony

The great and the good of African football flocked to Nigeria on Thursday night to attend the 2016 CAF Award gala in Abuja.

However, amid the glitz and the glamour, it was apparent that one high-profile guest in particular had failed to dress the part.

This was because Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a nominee for African Player of the Year, managed to lose his luggage on the flight over from Germany.

This meant that poor old Auba was forced to attend the snazzy ceremony wearing the clothes he arrived in.

So, while the likes of Riyad Mahrez donned their finest tuxedos, the Dortmund striker had to spend the night in t-shirt, jeans and a baseball cap.

Congrats to you @riyadmahrez26.7 ����See you for this africa Cup �� A photo posted by Aubameyang (@aubameyang97) on Jan 5, 2017 at 3:42pm PST

It's perhaps just as well that Auba ended up coming second (behind Mahrez) in the Player of the Year stakes.

The photos would have looked incredibly awkward.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.