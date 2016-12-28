Sir Mo Farah lives Arsenal dream after taking part in Colney training session

Olympic gold medallist and recently knighted Sir Mo Farah poses for a shot with Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal superfan Sir Mo Farah got to live out a dream when he trained with the Gunners squad on Thursday.

The new knight, honoured in the New Year's list, got involved in some light work at Arsenal's London Colney training ground before posing for pictures with his heroes.

Farah, a four-time Olympic gold medallist after his 5,000 metre and 10,000 metre doubles at London and Rio, even donned a personalised club tracksuit and was all smiles as he battled with Danny Welbeck in a possession tussle.

We've had a very special guest at London Colney today... pic.twitter.com/bUIq0LueUB - Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 5, 2017

However, he will have been keen to take care following the striker's long-awaited comeback from injury.

The 33-year-old's love of the Gunners is well known as he once tried to call his son Arsenal while he has featured in charity games in the past.

PA Sport contributed to this story.