Labour MP David Lammy enjoys Dele Alli and Spurs' win over Chelsea
Shortly after Dele Alli put an end to Chelsea's all-conquering winning streak, the inevitable post-match trolling was led by a slightly unlikely figure in the guise of Labour MP for Tottenham, David Lammy.
On behalf of my constituents can I please wish all @ChelseaFC fans a safe journey back to West London. 2-0! #COYS #THFC #THFCvCFC #Spurs pic.twitter.com/kBQOBFMc8s- David Lammy (@DavidLammy) January 4, 2017
Using a cheeky image of Spurs' two-goal match-winner, Lammy crammed his tongue into his cheek as he wished Blues supporters a safe trip back to West London on behalf of all his local constituents.
We believe this is what the young folk of today might refer to as "throwing some shade" -- and Alli's jaunty festive knitwear just tops the whole thing off nicely!
