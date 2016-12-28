Previous
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
 By Chris Wright
Share
Tweet
   

Labour MP David Lammy enjoys Dele Alli and Spurs' win over Chelsea

Shortly after Dele Alli put an end to Chelsea's all-conquering winning streak, the inevitable post-match trolling was led by a slightly unlikely figure in the guise of Labour MP for Tottenham, David Lammy.

Using a cheeky image of Spurs' two-goal match-winner, Lammy crammed his tongue into his cheek as he wished Blues supporters a safe trip back to West London on behalf of all his local constituents.

We believe this is what the young folk of today might refer to as "throwing some shade" -- and Alli's jaunty festive knitwear just tops the whole thing off nicely!

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

