WWE star Sheamus shows support for beloved Liverpool again

WWE star Sheamus has once again shown his love for Liverpool after he posted a picture of himself with the club's colours on.

The Irish-born wrestler met up with former colleagues Wade Barrett and Drew Galloway and wore a replica Liverpool shirt.

The boys are back in town. Sadly, not everyone can be Irish. pic.twitter.com/ARq9f1n48j - Sheamus (@WWESheamus) 3 January 2017

A user on Twitter then claimed Sheamus had allegiances to other teams, to which he hit back with ...

I've never worn a city top mate. No 5 shirt given to me for an appearance for the no of European cups @LFC have won. �� https://t.co/VwZwit4whE - Sheamus (@WWESheamus) 3 January 2017

There is no doubting Sheamus' support for Liverpool after he belted out You'll Never Walk Alone at the Manchester Arena ahead of a fight last year.

It's safe to say that didn't go do well with the Manchester United supporters in attendance.

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.