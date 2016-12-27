Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Real Sociedad
Villarreal
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
AD Alcorcon
Cordoba
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Tunisia
Uganda
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Morocco
Burkina Faso
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Next

 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
WWE star Sheamus shows support for beloved Liverpool again

WWE star Sheamus has once again shown his love for Liverpool after he posted a picture of himself with the club's colours on.

The Irish-born wrestler met up with former colleagues Wade Barrett and Drew Galloway and wore a replica Liverpool shirt.

A user on Twitter then claimed Sheamus had allegiances to other teams, to which he hit back with ...

There is no doubting Sheamus' support for Liverpool after he belted out You'll Never Walk Alone at the Manchester Arena ahead of a fight last year.

It's safe to say that didn't go do well with the Manchester United supporters in attendance.

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

