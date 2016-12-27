Twitter reacts to Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud's scorpion goal celebration

English Premier League: Olivier Giroud (90'+2) Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal

If you missed the spectacular scorpion kick scored by Olivier Giroud in Arsenal's recent win over Crystal Palace, he gave you another chance to see it when he celebrated another goal in the 3-3 draw against Bournemouth.

But the timing wasn't great. Instead of rushing to grab the ball out of the net and chase a winner, Giroud (who was the Man of the Match by the way) was dancing about on the touchline.

Olivier Giroud's Scorpion Kick Goal Celebration! ��

1 Goal & 2 Assists Tonight!! ���� pic.twitter.com/7Q2AK7g9kV - Arsenal TV (@Arsenal__Live) January 3, 2017

And Arsenal fans/Twitter observers weren't best pleased...

Olivier Giroud would have been dropping scorpion celebrations as the Titanic slipped under icy waters - Kick Arse (@kickarseHD) January 4, 2017

Martial equalises > straight to the cent circle. Kane equalises > straight to the cent circle. Giroud's equalises: pic.twitter.com/Bn3eSuZy8A - ㅤㅤㅤ (@AaronMancz) January 3, 2017

Giroud's little scorpion dance, truly bizarre. Concentrate on winning not showing off. Not the mentality of champions. - Jonny (@_j_goldstein_) January 3, 2017

Giroud celebration to make it 3-3 pretty much sums up the club.Any other team would be grabbing the ball & getting back to go for the winner - John Morgan (@Jonny_morgs) January 3, 2017

Alexis' face when Giroud did that scorpion celebration is priceless �� - Richard Adepoju (@rforichard) January 4, 2017

Morecambe and wise in Oliver Giroud celebration tribute!#ScorpionKick pic.twitter.com/JXWEvpG17Y - It's happened again (@freddie_8) January 4, 2017

Journalists found it a bit odd too..

I enjoyed Ox looking vexed that Giroud was celebrating rather than running back for kick off. - James Dall (@JamesDallESPN) January 3, 2017

Glad I wasn't the only one wondering what Giroud was doing with his celebration when there was still time to win the game. - Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) January 3, 2017

Giroud taking the time to do that scorpion celebration, with several minutes still to win the game, was monumentally stupid. - gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) January 3, 2017

At least some liked it...

Ha! Not even an Arsenal fan and know the #ArsenalFC fans should chill about #Giroud celebration! That man got you a goal and 2 assists #stfu - Václav Jezek (@Venosos) January 4, 2017

Tear down Henry's statue and replace it with Giroud doing the scorpion celebration - Coquelin Detester (@BeltransMole23) January 3, 2017

Can't please everyone we suppose, but you don't get a chance to act like a scorpion very often. Maybe Olivier will think twice about his next celebration, but you can hardly blame him for getting a little overexcited.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.