Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Real Sociedad
Villarreal
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
AD Alcorcon
Cordoba
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Tunisia
Uganda
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Morocco
Burkina Faso
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Twitter reacts to Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud's scorpion goal celebration

English Premier League: Olivier Giroud (90'+2) Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal

If you missed the spectacular scorpion kick scored by Olivier Giroud in Arsenal's recent win over Crystal Palace, he gave you another chance to see it when he celebrated another goal in the 3-3 draw against Bournemouth.

But the timing wasn't great. Instead of rushing to grab the ball out of the net and chase a winner, Giroud (who was the Man of the Match by the way) was dancing about on the touchline.

And Arsenal fans/Twitter observers weren't best pleased...

Journalists found it a bit odd too..

At least some liked it...

Can't please everyone we suppose, but you don't get a chance to act like a scorpion very often. Maybe Olivier will think twice about his next celebration, but you can hardly blame him for getting a little overexcited.

