AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/11 
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
8:00 PM UTC
Home: 4/5  Draw: 14/5  Away: 15/4 
Stoke City
Watford
8:00 PM UTC
Home: 3/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 17/4 
Osasuna
Eibar
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Valencia
Celta Vigo
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Luton midfielder Cameron McGeehan booked after breaking leg

The season of goodwill officially came to an end at Fratton Park on Monday as Portsmouth hosted Luton Town in their first League Two fixture of the year.

Sadly, the game was only 15 minutes old when Luton midfielder Cameron McGeehan suffered a broken leg in a challenge with Pompey's Michael Doyle.

Sympathy from the home crowd was in short supply however, as fans began to jeer and heckle McGeehan as he received several minutes of medical treatment before leaving the pitch on a stretcher.

The referee also took the opportunity to quite literally add insult to injury by booking the 21-year-old for lashing out and punching the floor in pain and frustration as he sat nursing a fractured limb.

Fairly unsurprisingly, Luton boss Nathan Jones was completely dumbfounded by the treatment afforded to his player.

"I think it was his reaction after, I don't know, but surely an element of empathy or compassion has to be shown," he said.

"I don't know [how long McGeehan will be out for], I can't say too much now as we haven't had the full diagnosis.

"At the minute, it's just a real, real, real travesty for the kid more importantly but also for us."

