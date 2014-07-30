Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud scores another stunning goal

While you're probably still cooing over the spectacular volley scored by Olivier Giroud in Arsenal's recent win over Crystal Palace, it has emerged that the striker's scorpion flick wasn't quite as extraordinary as first thought.

In fact, he's done it before -- if, admittedly, in slightly less glamorous circumstances.

Who scored the better scorpion kick? Henrikh Mkhitaryan Olivier Giroud 44% Henrikh Mkhitaryan

56% Olivier Giroud

While preparing for Arsenal's Champions league tie against Besiktas back in 2014, Giroud actually pulled off a prototype version of the acrobatic backheel he went on to score over two years later.

Giroud masterpiece A video posted by Tomaž Mačerol (@macek_t) on Jul 30, 2014 at 3:07pm PDT

As can be seen in this fan-captured footage, the French international attempts to beat the goalkeeper during a drill, sees his low shot blocked and then improvises to flick in the rebound in unorthodox fashion.

The man must have elastic hamstrings.