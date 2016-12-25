Ander Herrera shows off battle wound after Manchester United's win

Manchester United left the London Stadium with a 2-0 win under their collective belt on Monday evening, though they were forced to work for the result.

Indeed, Ander Herrera posted a selfie on Instagram showing just how much of his literal blood, sweat and tears went into the hard-fought victory after the Spanish midfielder sustained a nasty wound above his eye during the match.

3 points and 3 stitches on the way to Manchester ������ @manchesterunited A photo posted by Ander Herrera (@anderherrera) on Jan 2, 2017 at 12:53pm PST

"3 points and 3 stitches," beamed Herrera as he and the rest of the squad made their way back to Manchester on the train after the game.

While it didn't actually alter their league position, the win saw United move to within one point of the Premier League top four.

No wonder Herrera seems so pleased with his laceration.

