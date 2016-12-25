Ander Herrera shows off battle wound after Manchester United's win
Manchester United left the London Stadium with a 2-0 win under their collective belt on Monday evening, though they were forced to work for the result.
Indeed, Ander Herrera posted a selfie on Instagram showing just how much of his literal blood, sweat and tears went into the hard-fought victory after the Spanish midfielder sustained a nasty wound above his eye during the match.
"3 points and 3 stitches," beamed Herrera as he and the rest of the squad made their way back to Manchester on the train after the game.
While it didn't actually alter their league position, the win saw United move to within one point of the Premier League top four.
No wonder Herrera seems so pleased with his laceration.
Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.
Comments
