Manchester City's Willy Caballero hails win over wrong side

Showing just how much he was paying attention on the bench, Man City goalkeeper Willy Caballero took to Twitter to hail his side's victory over Barnsley on Monday evening.

Sadly, at least as far as Caballero is concerned, City had actually just registered a 2-1 victory over Burnley.

Great result to start winning the second leg and the new year. Buen resultado vs Barnsley y con... https://t.co/mw4m5tzwzs - Willy Caballero (@willy_caballero) January 2, 2017

Oops. Seeing as it's New Year, we'll give him the benefit of the doubt and blame predictive text for that little blunder.

Of course, it's impossible that City beat Barnsley because the Tykes were actually otherwise engaged on Monday night -- inflicting yet another miserable defeat on Nottingham Forest to leave them dangling perilously just two points above the Championship relegation zone.

Bah.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.