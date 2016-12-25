World boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua plays with Juventus
Having flown out to Dubai, boxing world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua rang in the new year with a little kick-around with a couple of players from Juventus.
Eric Abidal captained one of the teams while Juve duo Miralem Pjanic and Paulo Dybala also took part in a 5-a-side match under the floodlights.
The footballing entourage were also joined by a couple of players from the local team, Al-Wasl, as "Team Pjanic" and "Team Abidal" squared off against one another.
A Day to Remember ⚽️���� , Football Game , Team Abidal vs Team Pjanic , and The winning Team is ��..... @anasbukhash @anthony_joshua @healthy_mindset @jcelite14 @sirskinz @armizy @mattpokora @abdullasb10 @jmuntasser @paulodybala @22abidal @nadiemamiri18 @thilokehrer @nauwidamiri10 @bakrabdulla @tolgadirican @marco.terrazzino @miralem_pjanic Thanks to @hsellwood for the great hospitality #mydubai
With a huge heavyweight bout against Wladimir Klitschko coming up in April, it's good to see that Joshua is limbering up in just about the most unlikely fashion imaginable.
Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.
