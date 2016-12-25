World boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua plays with Juventus

Having flown out to Dubai, boxing world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua rang in the new year with a little kick-around with a couple of players from Juventus.

Eric Abidal captained one of the teams while Juve duo Miralem Pjanic and Paulo Dybala also took part in a 5-a-side match under the floodlights.

Floodlit football ⚽️�� A photo posted by Anthony Joshua (@anthony_joshua) on Jan 2, 2017 at 12:28pm PST

The footballing entourage were also joined by a couple of players from the local team, Al-Wasl, as "Team Pjanic" and "Team Abidal" squared off against one another.

With a huge heavyweight bout against Wladimir Klitschko coming up in April, it's good to see that Joshua is limbering up in just about the most unlikely fashion imaginable.

