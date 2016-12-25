Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/4  Draw: 3/1  Away: 7/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 11/4  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Stoke City
Watford
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 13/5  Away: 17/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osasuna
Eibar
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Valencia
Celta Vigo
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
 By Chris Wright
World boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua plays with Juventus

Having flown out to Dubai, boxing world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua rang in the new year with a little kick-around with a couple of players from Juventus.

Eric Abidal captained one of the teams while Juve duo Miralem Pjanic and Paulo Dybala also took part in a 5-a-side match under the floodlights.

Floodlit football ⚽️��

A photo posted by Anthony Joshua (@anthony_joshua) on

The footballing entourage were also joined by a couple of players from the local team, Al-Wasl, as "Team Pjanic" and "Team Abidal" squared off against one another.

With a huge heavyweight bout against Wladimir Klitschko coming up in April, it's good to see that Joshua is limbering up in just about the most unlikely fashion imaginable.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

