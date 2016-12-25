Forfar inspired by new mascot, the large, lovable Baxter the Bridie

In the wake of last season's inglorious relegation from Scottish League One, Forfar Athletic drafted themselves a new club mascot in a bid to bolster their fragile morale.

Indeed, the ploy definitely seems to have worked, with Forfar currently sitting pretty at the top of the table -- thanks, in part, to the large, lovable anthropomorphic foodstuff they brought on board in the summer.

We are of course referring to Baxter the Bridie (a bridie being a type of Scottish pasty), who has been a smash hit since making his debut back in July, becoming an instant hit with fans at Station Park.

In fact, as well as inspiring an upturn in fortunes on the pitch, the Forfar club shop have been "overwhelmed" by the demand for their hand-made miniature Baxter dolls, with almost 200 being sold worldwide already.

Baxter is cute as a button -- in fact, he's almost the polar opposite of Kingsley, Partick Thistle's spiky, grimacing and utterly terrifying mascot.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.