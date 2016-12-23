Germany's Toni Kroos trolls Brazil with excellent New Year's Eve tweet

What's the only thing more painful than losing a World Cup semifinal 7-1 in front of your own fans? That would be the constant reminders of such a brutal thrashing.

Yes, Brazil may never fully get over the humiliation suffered in the Mineirazo, and it doesn't help that Germany will never let them forget it!

A Twitter meme recalling the famous scoreline made the rounds on New Year's Eve and getting in on the fun was Toni Kroos, who bagged a brace for the Germans in the historic match. The midfielder took his chance to sink the boot in once more by rounding out his 2016 by sharing this zinger:

Savage. Here's hoping that the football gods do the right thing and place Germany and Brazil in the same group when Russia 2018 rolls around.

Happy New Year!

