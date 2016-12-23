Germany's Toni Kroos trolls Brazil with excellent New Year's Eve tweet
What's the only thing more painful than losing a World Cup semifinal 7-1 in front of your own fans? That would be the constant reminders of such a brutal thrashing.
Yes, Brazil may never fully get over the humiliation suffered in the Mineirazo, and it doesn't help that Germany will never let them forget it!
A Twitter meme recalling the famous scoreline made the rounds on New Year's Eve and getting in on the fun was Toni Kroos, who bagged a brace for the Germans in the historic match. The midfielder took his chance to sink the boot in once more by rounding out his 2016 by sharing this zinger:
December 31, 2016
Savage. Here's hoping that the football gods do the right thing and place Germany and Brazil in the same group when Russia 2018 rolls around.
Happy New Year!
