Usain Bolt celebrates with MUTV phone-in after Man United beat Boro

Manchester United's late, late show to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 on New Year's Eve sent Old Trafford into delirium.

Indeed, fans around the world celebrated as Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba struck in the final five minutes to clinch a crucial win.

A win that felt so good even @UsainBolt felt compelled to ring #MUTVHD! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/5KDeJuLWI4 - Manchester United (@ManUtd) 31 December 2016

And one fan in particular wanted to shout about it -- none other than sprint sensation Usain Bolt.

Come on lad of course it was me on @ManUtd TV just now - Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) 31 December 2016

The Olympic hero and big United fan surprised the club's in-house television station MUTV by calling into to chat about the result.

And just for those who are sceptical -- Bolt even tweeted to confirm it was indeed him, even if presenter Mandy Henry was not sure! Top work, Usain.

