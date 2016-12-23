Usain Bolt celebrates with MUTV phone-in after Man United beat Boro
Manchester United's late, late show to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 on New Year's Eve sent Old Trafford into delirium.
Indeed, fans around the world celebrated as Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba struck in the final five minutes to clinch a crucial win.
A win that felt so good even @UsainBolt felt compelled to ring #MUTVHD! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/5KDeJuLWI4- Manchester United (@ManUtd) 31 December 2016
And one fan in particular wanted to shout about it -- none other than sprint sensation Usain Bolt.
Come on lad of course it was me on @ManUtd TV just now- Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) 31 December 2016
The Olympic hero and big United fan surprised the club's in-house television station MUTV by calling into to chat about the result.
And just for those who are sceptical -- Bolt even tweeted to confirm it was indeed him, even if presenter Mandy Henry was not sure! Top work, Usain.
