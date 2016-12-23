Previous
Liverpool
Manchester City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Chelsea
Stoke City
4
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
Middlesbrough
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
West Ham United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
AFC Bournemouth
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Southampton
West Bromwich Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Rangers
Celtic
1
2
FT
Game Details
Next

ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Usain Bolt celebrates with MUTV phone-in after Man United beat Boro

Manchester United's late, late show to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 on New Year's Eve sent Old Trafford into delirium.

Indeed, fans around the world celebrated as Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba struck in the final five minutes to clinch a crucial win.

And one fan in particular wanted to shout about it -- none other than sprint sensation Usain Bolt.

The Olympic hero and big United fan surprised the club's in-house television station MUTV by calling into to chat about the result.

And just for those who are sceptical -- Bolt even tweeted to confirm it was indeed him, even if presenter Mandy Henry was not sure! Top work, Usain. 

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

