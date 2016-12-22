Leicester and Everton reunite fan with lost wallet after game

Ronald Koeman praises Everton's second half performance that saw both goals scored in an away game against Leicester.

After making the long haul to watch his side in action against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day, one Everton supporter suffered the misfortune of losing his wallet.

Despite being treated to a 2-0 away win, Toffees fan Matthew Ball misplaced his wallet during the course of the game and was therefore forced to travel home assuming that it was gone for good.

However, against the odds, the 31-year-old's lost property will be returned to him.

"Before kick off I realised I'd lost my wallet and I assumed I'd been pick-pocketed," Ball told the Leicester Mercury. "I was worried about my cards and rang my dad to get him to cancel them all.

"It was only when I got home that I got a tweet off Leicester City to say they had found the wallet and given it to the Everton club secretary to bring home for me.

"There was about £70 in it but the most important thing for me was that there was some sentimental stuff, like mementoes from my holidays in it. And everything was still in it when it was found and I'm really grateful."

Indeed, it turns out that Leicester handed the wallet over to Everton, who actually brought it back to Merseyside aboard the team bus.

The wallet is currently safely under lock and key at Everton's training ground where it will remain until Ball is able to arrange a day to come and pick it up at some point in the new year.

All's well that ends well.

