Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera wears 20 year old shinpads

Ander Herrera has spent almost 20 years with the same shinpads.

Ander Herrera has revealed that he is regularly teased by teammates over a particular item of child-sized kit that he refuses to part with.

Chatting about his kit preferences with the official Manchester United website, Herrera admitted that he still uses the same shinpads he had as an eight-year-old boy and that they are repeatedly the butt of the joke inside the dressing room.

"I have a good story with my shinpads. I have had the same shinpads since I was eight or nine years old," the Spanish midfielder said.

"Everyone laughs in the dressing room because of them but I am superstitious with that. I like to keep playing with them until they are completely battered."

Given that Herrera is now 27, that would make his shinpads almost two decades old.

We'd suggest that he's probably just about got his money's worth out of them by now.

