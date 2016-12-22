Previous
 By Chris Wright
Hull City defender Alex Bruce receives £5 Christmas tip

Hull City defender Alex Bruce found himself £5 better off recently after a stranger he helped by the side of the road felt it necessary to reward him for his random act of kindness.

Bruce posted a photo of the Christmas tip on Twitter, along with a letter from his benefactor -- a Mr Twining -- explaining that the 32-year-old centre-back was the only person to come to his aid when his car broke down at a motorway service station back in October.

How lovely. Enough to warm your heart on a chilly winter's morning.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

