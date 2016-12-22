Hull City defender Alex Bruce receives £5 Christmas tip

Hull City defender Alex Bruce found himself £5 better off recently after a stranger he helped by the side of the road felt it necessary to reward him for his random act of kindness.

Bruce posted a photo of the Christmas tip on Twitter, along with a letter from his benefactor -- a Mr Twining -- explaining that the 32-year-old centre-back was the only person to come to his aid when his car broke down at a motorway service station back in October.

Mr Twining thanks for your letter I've just received it, ill treat myself to a shandy, cheers! ���� pic.twitter.com/BTZISaHPMW - Alex Bruce (@AlexBruce84) December 29, 2016

Certainly more than my appearance money!!!! �� https://t.co/sIk4wvIwyu - Alex Bruce (@AlexBruce84) December 29, 2016

How lovely. Enough to warm your heart on a chilly winter's morning.

