Harry Kane jokes about the NFL after Tottenham star's dodgy penalty
Tottenham cruised to a 4-1 win over Southampton on Wednesday night -- recovering from a comical miss from Harry Kane.
With the score 2-1 to Spurs, Dele Alli tumbled in the area and it was left to Kane to finish from the spot. However, things didn't go quite to plan.
If there's any @NFL teams looking for a kicker in the future, have a look at my game tonight! �� #SOUTOT- Harry Kane (@HKane) December 28, 2016
After his standing foot disrupted the turf near the spot, the ball raised ever-so-slightly upwards and Kane smashed it over the bar, much to the delight of the home crowd.
But the Spurs striker saw the funny side in the end -- and to be fair, his powerful header had put Spurs in front by then -- and said on Twitter after the game: "If there's any NFL teams looking for a kicker in the future, have a look at my game tonight!"
