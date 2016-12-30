Harry Kane jokes about the NFL after Tottenham star's dodgy penalty

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Celtic
Ross County
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 29/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Harry Kane

Kane: Any NFL teams want to call?

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Klopp sold Benteke over broken glasses

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and his €115,000 beast

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Atalanta forward two-foots own son

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Watch: Unseen footage of Messi in action

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Torres celeb vs Toronto 161210

Seattle's Torres gets tattoo... of himself

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Arturo Vidal celebrates after opening the scoring for Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup.

Vidal executes cheeky trick shot

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Vietnam TV station's superb Prem promo

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Leicester make 30,000 Vardy protest masks

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan wins Christmas with snow angel post

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read
Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk receives Man City shirt from Santa

The Toe Poke ESPN Staff
Read

Sunderland reenact classic Xmas movies

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Pogba raps along to Grandmaster Flash

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Defender begs Neymar to go easy on him

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Van Persie's son scores stunning goal

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Thiago sets up Santa Claus

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Hummels' hair-raising forfeit after lost bet

The Toe Poke Mark Rodden
Read

Klopp nails crossbar challenge

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
HULL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Hull City and Manchester United at KC Stadium on August 27, 2016 in Hull, England.

Fellaini shows support for his 'cousin'

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Suarez stars in Uruguayan music video

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Harry Kane jokes about the NFL after Tottenham star's dodgy penalty

Harry Kane
Harry Kane's dodgy spot kick at Southampton looked more suited to NFL than the Premier League.

Tottenham cruised to a 4-1 win over Southampton on Wednesday night -- recovering from a comical miss from Harry Kane. 

With the score 2-1 to Spurs, Dele Alli tumbled in the area and it was left to Kane to finish from the spot. However, things didn't go quite to plan.

After his standing foot disrupted the turf near the spot, the ball raised ever-so-slightly upwards and Kane smashed it over the bar, much to the delight of the home crowd.

But the Spurs striker saw the funny side in the end -- and to be fair, his powerful header had put Spurs in front by then -- and said on Twitter after the game: "If there's any NFL teams looking for a kicker in the future, have a look at my game tonight!"

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.