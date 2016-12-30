Harry Kane jokes about the NFL after Tottenham star's dodgy penalty

Harry Kane's dodgy spot kick at Southampton looked more suited to NFL than the Premier League.

Tottenham cruised to a 4-1 win over Southampton on Wednesday night -- recovering from a comical miss from Harry Kane.

With the score 2-1 to Spurs, Dele Alli tumbled in the area and it was left to Kane to finish from the spot. However, things didn't go quite to plan.

If there's any @NFL teams looking for a kicker in the future, have a look at my game tonight! �� #SOUTOT - Harry Kane (@HKane) December 28, 2016

After his standing foot disrupted the turf near the spot, the ball raised ever-so-slightly upwards and Kane smashed it over the bar, much to the delight of the home crowd.

But the Spurs striker saw the funny side in the end -- and to be fair, his powerful header had put Spurs in front by then -- and said on Twitter after the game: "If there's any NFL teams looking for a kicker in the future, have a look at my game tonight!"

