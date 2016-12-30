Jurgen Klopp: 'Kill my glasses' like Christian Benteke and you'll be sold

Some players are sold because they don't fit their manager's system. Others are let go due to a lack of form. But the reason Christian Benteke was sold to Crystal Palace from Liverpool is quite unique to the world of football: He broke his manager's glasses!

Remember Liverpool's massive fight-back win against Norwich City on Jan. 23 earlier this year? Adam Lallana secured the 5-4 win with a stoppage-time strike and a massive celebration ensued.

Jurgen Klopp says Christian Benteke broke his glasses in this celebratory scrum and that's why he was sold.

During the celebratory scrum, manager Jurgen Klopp lost his glasses and, apparently, Belgium international Benteke stepped on them, setting the wheels in motion for his £27 million sale to Palace during the 2016 summer window.

"They were absolutely broken! In the picture, I have them in my hands," Klopp said of his crushed eyewear. "It was Christian Benteke who did it. So don't kill my glasses or otherwise you will be sold!"

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.