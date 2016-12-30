Jurgen Klopp: 'Kill my glasses' like Christian Benteke and you'll be sold
Some players are sold because they don't fit their manager's system. Others are let go due to a lack of form. But the reason Christian Benteke was sold to Crystal Palace from Liverpool is quite unique to the world of football: He broke his manager's glasses!
Remember Liverpool's massive fight-back win against Norwich City on Jan. 23 earlier this year? Adam Lallana secured the 5-4 win with a stoppage-time strike and a massive celebration ensued.
During the celebratory scrum, manager Jurgen Klopp lost his glasses and, apparently, Belgium international Benteke stepped on them, setting the wheels in motion for his £27 million sale to Palace during the 2016 summer window.
"They were absolutely broken! In the picture, I have them in my hands," Klopp said of his crushed eyewear. "It was Christian Benteke who did it. So don't kill my glasses or otherwise you will be sold!"
