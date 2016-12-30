Cristiano Ronaldo adds €115,000 'beast' to automobile collection

2016 has been one of the most successful years in Cristiano Ronaldo's footballing career.

While the rest of us gleefully unwrapped our Christmas gifts, Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo left nothing to chance by purchasing his own present, that would fit nicely in his garage.

Fresh off the back of his fourth Ballon d'Or victory, the Real Madrid winger spent the festive period with his family, while pampering himself with a new Mercedes AMG GLE machine worth close to €115,000.

New beast�� A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Dec 28, 2016 at 5:02am PST

This has been one of the most successful years in Ronaldo's illustrious career with a Champions League, Euro 2016 and Club World Cup winners' medal in the bag.

So it is only right for the 31-year-old forward to treat himself to a gift which he dubbed the "new beast" on his Instagram page. His 85.4 million followers would agree with their idol's choice we say.

