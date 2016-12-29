Atalanta ace Alejandro Gomez two-foots son in kickabout over Christmas

Atalanta forward Alejandro "Papu" Gomez decided that the Christmas family holiday would be the perfect time to teach his son about the hardship and rigours involved in his day job.

As such, the Argentinian exposed his young lad to a full-blooded two-footed lunge on the beach in Dubai, which he duly proudly posted in super slow motion on his Instagram account.

Papu also took great care to add the caption "Always get the full ball," just to crown off his masterpiece.

In fairness, as aggressive as the lunge from dear old dad was, the ball was most definitely there to be won.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.