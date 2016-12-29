Atalanta ace Alejandro Gomez two-foots son in kickabout over Christmas

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/8  Draw: 9/4  Away: 17/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celtic
Ross County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/8  Draw: 15/2  Away: 16/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC Dec 29, 2016
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 29/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 16/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 17/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Atalanta forward two-foots own son

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Watch: Unseen footage of Messi in action

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Torres celeb vs Toronto 161210

Seattle's Torres gets tattoo... of himself

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Arturo Vidal celebrates after opening the scoring for Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup.

Vidal executes cheeky trick shot

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Vietnam TV station's superb Prem promo

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Leicester make 30,000 Vardy protest masks

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan wins Christmas with snow angel post

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read
Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk receives Man City shirt from Santa

The Toe Poke ESPN Staff
Read

Sunderland reenact classic Xmas movies

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Pogba raps along to Grandmaster Flash

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Defender begs Neymar to go easy on him

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Van Persie's son scores stunning goal

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Thiago sets up Santa Claus

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Hummels' hair-raising forfeit after lost bet

The Toe Poke Mark Rodden
Read

Klopp nails crossbar challenge

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
HULL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Hull City and Manchester United at KC Stadium on August 27, 2016 in Hull, England.

Fellaini shows support for his 'cousin'

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Suarez stars in Uruguayan music video

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

David Luiz performs magic trick

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Arsene Wenger as a turkey on Sport Bladet

Why was Wenger depicted as a turkey?

Toe Poke Mattias Karen
Read

Courtois dwarfed by 76ers star

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
 By Chris Wright
Share
Tweet
   

Atalanta ace Alejandro Gomez two-foots son in kickabout over Christmas

Atalanta forward Alejandro "Papu" Gomez decided that the Christmas family holiday would be the perfect time to teach his son about the hardship and rigours involved in his day job.

As such, the Argentinian exposed his young lad to a full-blooded two-footed lunge on the beach in Dubai, which he duly proudly posted in super slow motion on his Instagram account.

Papu also took great care to add the caption "Always get the full ball," just to crown off his masterpiece.

In fairness, as aggressive as the lunge from dear old dad was, the ball was most definitely there to be won.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.