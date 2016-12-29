Barcelona release unseen footage of young Lionel Messi in action

Barcelona have managed to dig up several snippets of new footage of a young Lionel Messi during his developmental years.

The previously unseen video morsels date from Messi's days playing hid way up through the ranks of La Masia, merrily running rings (quite literally in some cases) around his opponents on his way to football godliness.

Looking back, it's heartening to see that Messi hasn't changed a bit -- the trademark dribbling, the low centre of gravity, the effortless technique; it's always been there.

Long may he reign.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.