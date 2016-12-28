Seattle's Torres marks MLS Cup win with tattoo... of himself

Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres decided to mark his team's MLS Cup win by treating himself to a commemorative tattoo.

Torres scored the winning penalty in a dramatic 5-4 shootout victory over Toronto FC and then, just a few days after lifting the trophy, booked himself in to have the magical moment forever inked on his calf.

#mazinger #romantorres #ptyinktattooshop #ptyinkcorp #panama #seattle #nikesportwear #nikepanama A photo posted by PANCHO (@ptyinktattooshop) on Dec 19, 2016 at 5:24pm PST

As a result, the 30-year-old Panamanian swiftly joined the (very) select band of professional footballers to have their own face tattooed about their person.

Román Torres culmina el 2016, haciéndose un tatuaje levantando su primera Copa de la @mls.

Que gran año para este talento Panameño. pic.twitter.com/efhzxImDOz - PlenayGoles (@PlenayGolespty) December 20, 2016

In fact, as far as we know there are only two players who can boast membership of this most exclusive of clubs: Torres and ex-Portsmouth midfielder Andres D'Alessandro, who has his own likeness tattooed on his belly.

