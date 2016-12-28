Previous
Melbourne City FC
Perth Glory
3
3
FT
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Queens Park Rangers
3
0
LIVE 85'
Game Details
Derby County
Birmingham City
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Liverpool
Stoke City
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC Dec 28, 2016
Game Details
 By Chris Wright
Bayern Munich and Chile's Arturo Vidal executes cheeky trick shot

Having managed to get away with the family over Christmas, Arturo Vidal decided to show off to the kids by attempting a trick shot during a kick-about on the beach.

At first it looked like Vidal had overcooked his attempt at chipping the ball into the large bin, only for his shot to rebound in off the kerb behind.

Did he mean it? We'll let you be the judge of that.

"The quality is not even lost on holiday!" the Bayern Munich man quipped, presumably with his tongue lodged firmly in his cheek.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

