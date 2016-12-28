Bayern Munich and Chile's Arturo Vidal executes cheeky trick shot

Having managed to get away with the family over Christmas, Arturo Vidal decided to show off to the kids by attempting a trick shot during a kick-about on the beach.

At first it looked like Vidal had overcooked his attempt at chipping the ball into the large bin, only for his shot to rebound in off the kerb behind.

La calidad no se pierde ni en vacaciones!!!����✌��️✌��✌�� jajajajajaajja������ pic.twitter.com/tmfr9KcEC7 - Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23) December 26, 2016

Did he mean it? We'll let you be the judge of that.

"The quality is not even lost on holiday!" the Bayern Munich man quipped, presumably with his tongue lodged firmly in his cheek.

