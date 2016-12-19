Leicester protest Jamie Vardy's suspension with 30,000 Vardy masks

The FC guys delve into Jamie Vardy's three-match ban and share their thoughts on why his appeal was rejected by the FA.

Leicester City have had a tough time defending their Premier League title this season, sitting closer to relegation than the top four, and their task has become even more difficult with Jamie Vardy serving a three-match ban after a straight red card vs. Stoke City on Dec. 17.

The Foxes appealed Vardy's ban to no avail and judging by their innovative protest for Boxing Day's home clash with Everton, they're not taking the suspension well:

Leicester fans have got a Jamie Vardy mask on their seat today - in protest by owners at his ban pic.twitter.com/6qZccPRGTw — Mike Anstead (@mike_anstead) December 26, 2016

Seriously, look how terrifying this is!

That moment when you have a mad dream that you're surrounded by 30,000 empty seats with Jamie Vardy masks on them pic.twitter.com/fsgLxHd0hB — Mike Anstead (@mike_anstead) December 26, 2016

Claudio Ranieri voiced his displeasure -- "Everyone in England, and all the world, watched the foul and said it's not foul," which, okay -- and we thought that would be the end of that. But no. The masks. And there are reports that the FA Chairman, Greg Clarke, will be in attendance to experience the full brunt.

Let's hope the two teams can concentrate despite the potential of being trapped in a Vardy face panopticon.

