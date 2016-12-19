Previous
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/20  Draw: 17/4  Away: 10/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/5  Draw: 4/1  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 6/1  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Leicester City
Everton
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/4  Draw: 23/10  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Swansea City
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 27/20  Draw: 5/2  Away: 11/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hull City
Manchester City
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/2  Draw: 17/4  Away: 4/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Norwich City
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 31/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 17/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365


ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Leicester protest Jamie Vardy's suspension with 30,000 Vardy masks

The FC guys delve into Jamie Vardy's three-match ban and share their thoughts on why his appeal was rejected by the FA.

Leicester City have had a tough time defending their Premier League title this season, sitting closer to relegation than the top four, and their task has become even more difficult with Jamie Vardy serving a three-match ban after a straight red card vs. Stoke City on Dec. 17.

The Foxes appealed Vardy's ban to no avail and judging by their innovative protest for Boxing Day's home clash with Everton, they're not taking the suspension well:

Seriously, look how terrifying this is!

Claudio Ranieri voiced his displeasure -- "Everyone in England, and all the world, watched the foul and said it's not foul," which, okay -- and we thought that would be the end of that. But no. The masks. And there are reports that the FA Chairman, Greg Clarke, will be in attendance to experience the full brunt.

Let's hope the two teams can concentrate despite the potential of being trapped in a Vardy face panopticon.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

