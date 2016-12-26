Man United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic wins Christmas with snow angel post
Christmas is a time for giving. And Zlatan Ibrahimovic's social media output is the gift that keeps on giving.
The Manchester United striker has won the day with an Instagram post where he strips down to his briefs, runs out into the snow and lies down to make a snow angel.
Manager Jose Mourinho may not be too happy if the Swede picks up some festive flu before the Boxing Day clash with Sunderland though...
