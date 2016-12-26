Previous
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Newcastle Jets
Wellington Phoenix FC
6:35 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Watford
Crystal Palace
12:30 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Home: 31/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Home: 1/3  Draw: 9/2  Away: 10/1 
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Home: 2/5  Draw: 4/1  Away: 8/1 
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Home: 2/9  Draw: 6/1  Away: 14/1 
Leicester City
Everton
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Home: 31/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Swansea City
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Home: 17/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 9/5 
Hull City
Manchester City
5:15 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Home: 8/1  Draw: 5/1  Away: 1/3 
Reading
Norwich City
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Home: 15/8  Draw: 12/5  Away: 13/8 
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
7:45 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Home: 4/6  Draw: 29/10  Away: 5/1 
Next
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Man United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic wins Christmas with snow angel post

Christmas is a time for giving. And Zlatan Ibrahimovic's social media output is the gift that keeps on giving.

Dare to Zlatan

A video posted by IAmZlatan (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on

The Manchester United striker has won the day with an Instagram post where he strips down to his briefs, runs out into the snow and  lies down to make a snow angel.

Manager Jose Mourinho may not be too happy if the Swede picks up some festive flu before the Boxing Day clash with Sunderland though...

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

