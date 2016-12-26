Van Dijk receives Manchester City shirt from Southampton 'secret Santa'

Previous
Hamilton Academical
Celtic
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Rangers
Inverness Caledonian Thistle
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 9/2  Away: 10/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/5  Draw: 4/1  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 6/1  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk receives Man City shirt from Santa

The Toe Poke ESPN Staff
Read

Sunderland reenact classic Xmas movies

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Pogba raps along to Grandmaster Flash

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Defender begs Neymar to go easy on him

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Van Persie's son scores stunning goal

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Thiago sets up Santa Claus

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Hummels' hair-raising forfeit after lost bet

The Toe Poke Mark Rodden
Read

Klopp nails crossbar challenge

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
HULL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Hull City and Manchester United at KC Stadium on August 27, 2016 in Hull, England.

Fellaini shows support for his 'cousin'

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Suarez stars in Uruguayan music video

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

David Luiz performs magic trick

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Arsene Wenger as a turkey on Sport Bladet

Why was Wenger depicted as a turkey?

Toe Poke Mattias Karen
Read

Courtois dwarfed by 76ers star

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Carragher squeals after Mane's winner

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Cristiano Ronaldo poses with trophy haul

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Tottenham Christmas party

Can you name Spurs players in fancy dress?

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Evra's rap interrupted by panda

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Non-league striker hits Messi-esque goal

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Tottenham's Harry Kane as Bane

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Gundogan: Don't worry, I'm alive

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Van Dijk receives Manchester City shirt from Southampton 'secret Santa'

The ESPN FC crew question if Virgil van Dijk is the answer to fixing Manchester City's defensive frailties.

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk may be the "ideal solution" to stopping Manchester City's defensive woes, but his Saints teammates are brushing their shoulders with rumours of his impending transfer.

Indeed, the squad have clearly had a good laugh amid festive cheer, with "Secret Santa" gifting Van Dijk a Manchester City shirt.

Saints captain Jose Fonte posted a picture on Instagram, captioned "Secret Santa part 2," with a blue-clad Van Dijk surrounded by his costumed companions. 

Secret Santa �� part 2 ������

A photo posted by JOSE FONTE (@f6nte) on

Van Dijk has said that he remains happy at Southampton, but his ambitions of playing at "the highest level" are clear for all to see.

"Everyone says that at 25, the best years are still to come, but I am enjoying every bit of it now," he said. "Southampton is a very good club for me, it is an amazing place to be and I am happy to be part of the success.

"Every player in the world has ambitions; I have ambitions like everyone else. I want to get the maximum out of myself as a player."

Luckily for him, if his teammates' jokes are anything to go by, he's set to be at the club for a while yet.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.