Van Dijk receives Manchester City shirt from Southampton 'secret Santa'

The ESPN FC crew question if Virgil van Dijk is the answer to fixing Manchester City's defensive frailties.

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk may be the "ideal solution" to stopping Manchester City's defensive woes, but his Saints teammates are brushing their shoulders with rumours of his impending transfer.

Indeed, the squad have clearly had a good laugh amid festive cheer, with "Secret Santa" gifting Van Dijk a Manchester City shirt.

Saints captain Jose Fonte posted a picture on Instagram, captioned "Secret Santa part 2," with a blue-clad Van Dijk surrounded by his costumed companions.

Secret Santa �� part 2 ������ A photo posted by JOSE FONTE (@f6nte) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:27am PST

Van Dijk has said that he remains happy at Southampton, but his ambitions of playing at "the highest level" are clear for all to see.

"Everyone says that at 25, the best years are still to come, but I am enjoying every bit of it now," he said. "Southampton is a very good club for me, it is an amazing place to be and I am happy to be part of the success.

"Every player in the world has ambitions; I have ambitions like everyone else. I want to get the maximum out of myself as a player."

Luckily for him, if his teammates' jokes are anything to go by, he's set to be at the club for a while yet.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.