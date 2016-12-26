Previous
Brisbane Roar
Western Sydney Wanderers
1
1
FT
Game Details
Juventus
AC Milan
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Dundee
Heart of Midlothian
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details


 By Chris Wright
Share
Tweet
   

Man United's Paul Pogba raps along to Grandmaster Flash

Paul Pogba shows why he's the king of social media, while Courtois enjoys his time off stateside in The Sweeper!

Having kept a video diary for the duration of the tournament, Paul Pogba has already provided us with more than a few glimpses of how he kept himself amused during his down-time at Euro 2016.

Funnily enough, it mostly involved singing romantic duets with Patrice Evra.

However, a fresh clip has emerged that shows Pogba didn't just stick to soul classics, oh no -- in fact he also dabbled in a bit of freestyle rap (complete with a body-popping assist from Antoine Griezmann).

Ah, another window into the arduous life of the elite professional footballer.

To be fair to the guy, those are some mighty fine cushions Pogba has got there.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

