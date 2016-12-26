Man United's Paul Pogba raps along to Grandmaster Flash

Paul Pogba shows why he's the king of social media, while Courtois enjoys his time off stateside in The Sweeper!

Having kept a video diary for the duration of the tournament, Paul Pogba has already provided us with more than a few glimpses of how he kept himself amused during his down-time at Euro 2016.

Funnily enough, it mostly involved singing romantic duets with Patrice Evra.

However, a fresh clip has emerged that shows Pogba didn't just stick to soul classics, oh no -- in fact he also dabbled in a bit of freestyle rap (complete with a body-popping assist from Antoine Griezmann).

Ah, another window into the arduous life of the elite professional footballer.

To be fair to the guy, those are some mighty fine cushions Pogba has got there.

