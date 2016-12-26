Opposition defender begs Neymar to go easy on him in charity game

Barcelona forward Neymar showcased his skills during a charity match in Sao Paolo scoring four goals in a 13-9 victory.

Thursday night saw an entire constellation of Brazilian stars descend on Sao Paulo for a charity game organised to help raise funds for victims of the Chapecoense plane crash.

A team stuffed full of Neymar's footballing pals took on a Robinho select XI in a match that produced 22 goals, with the former side running out 13-9 winners on the night.

However, the moment of the night came when beleaguered defender Fred (not that Fred) quite literally got down on his knees and begged Neymar for mercy.

We've got to the stage of Neymar's career where opposition players are literally begging him not to destroy them: pic.twitter.com/7zdQMTLuAP - LateTackleMagazine (@LateTackle) December 23, 2016

The Barcelona forward took a moment to consider the request, only to immediately turn his opponent inside-out with a flash of trademark dazzling footwork.

Poor Fred. He didn't stand a chance.

