Robin van Persie's son Shaqueel scores superb acrobatic effort

Braving the chilly winter climate, Robin van Persie's eight-year-old son Shaqueel slipped out into the back garden earlier this week to work on his freestyle skills.

Proving that he's a chip off the old block, Shaqueel put on an impressive display of ball control before ending the sequence with a textbook overhead kick.

Having fun in the snow! ��⚽�� A video posted by Shaqueel van Persie (@shaqueelvp) on Dec 17, 2016 at 7:54am PST

However, rather than a homage to his old man, Shaqueel decided to dedicate his acrobatic goal to one of Van Persie's Fenerbahce teammates.

Indeed, having watched dad's strike partner score a raft of flamboyant goals recently, the young Dutch lad went and christened himself "Moussa S(n)ow".

Do you see what he did there?

