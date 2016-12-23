Robin van Persie's son Shaqueel scores superb acrobatic effort
Braving the chilly winter climate, Robin van Persie's eight-year-old son Shaqueel slipped out into the back garden earlier this week to work on his freestyle skills.
Proving that he's a chip off the old block, Shaqueel put on an impressive display of ball control before ending the sequence with a textbook overhead kick.
However, rather than a homage to his old man, Shaqueel decided to dedicate his acrobatic goal to one of Van Persie's Fenerbahce teammates.
Indeed, having watched dad's strike partner score a raft of flamboyant goals recently, the young Dutch lad went and christened himself "Moussa S(n)ow".
Do you see what he did there?
Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.
Comments
